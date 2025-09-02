airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

airBaltic is set to introduce new direct flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna from March 2026.

The new airBaltic routes will be in operation from next March until the end of October the same year.

The airline also announced that it will increase the frequency of flights on two of its existing routes from Tallinn. Durign the peak season, there will be up to seven flights a week to Copenhagen (previously four), and six flights a week to Munich instead of the current five.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!