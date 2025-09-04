Tallinn Transport buys 30 buses from Turkey's BMC

Tallinn Transport (TLT) will buy 30 new city buses running on compressed natural gas and biomethane from the Turkish company BMC for €11 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Tallinn Transport has the option to purchase up to 60 additional buses in the future.

Tarik Özeler, BMC's international sales director, said the company aims to expand its export market to the Baltic states. It hopes that Estonia will serve as the gateway into the region.

"We want a long-term partnership with the Baltic countries. In that sense, Estonia will be our key to the market. Together with TLT, we are planning a long-term partnership. When we sign this contract, it will not only concern the delivery of buses but a long-term partnership between BMC and TLT. We hope that long-term business cooperation will benefit both Turkey and Estonia," Özeler told "Aktuaalne kaamera"

TLT Director Kaido Padar said the buses should be in the capital by the middle of 2026.

"Our tender failed several times because the market has changed due to the war, many deliveries have been delayed, and we've lost a lot of time, but the current partner, BMC, has promised to deliver the new buses within eight months. The engines, drivetrains—everything comes from well-known European partners. We hope these buses will serve the people of Tallinn well for the next 10 years," he said.

