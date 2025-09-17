Ave Schank-Lukas becomes head of European Commission Representation in Estonia

Ave Schank-Lukas is set to become the new head of the European Commission's Representation in Estonia.

Schank-Lukas has worked at the European Commission for 20 years and her work experience includes strategic management in both political and economic matters.

During Estonia's EU Presidency, Schank-Lukas represented the European Commission in international negotiations and led tripartite negotiations. Since 2020, Schank-Lukas has been the economic advisor to the European Commission's Representation in Estonia, while also acting as head of the representation for the past year.

"Although the EU is an economic union, its importance in ensuring security is also growing. That is why it is really important to stick together now, so that Estonia's voice is Europe's voice. I see this as an important task in my new position, to ensure that Estonia is as close as possible to the European Union and vice versa. In fact, the two cannot be separated: Estonia is Europe, Estonia can influence European policy, and Estonia's voice counts when decisions are made," said Schank-Lukas.

The task of the European Commission' Representation is to communicate with national authorities, stakeholders and citizens, as well as to keep the media and the public informed about EU policy. The head of the representation is appointed by the President of the European Commission and is the president's political representative in each member state.

The previous head of the representation, Vivian Loonela, took up a new position at the beginning of this year.

---

