Construction works starts on Tallinn's Endla tänav on Wednesday

Endla viadukt
Endla viadukt Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Construction of pedestrian and cyclist tunnels will begin on Endla tänav in Tallinn on Wednesday, bringing temporary changes to car traffic.

Two tunnels will be built to allow pedestrians and cyclists to travel from Tehnika tänav under the railway embankment toward Kristiine keskus. Nearby roads and sidewalks will be upgraded, and almost 200 meters of new sewer pipeline will be installed.

Construction begins on October 22 with the installation of the sewer system and is scheduled for completion no later than January 2027.

At the intersection of Tehnika and Endla streets, the lane heading toward Ülemiste will be partially closed from October 22 to 27.

After that, the lane on Tehnika heading toward Kristiine will be partially closed for up to two months. Access for pedestrians and cyclists will remain open.

Artist's rendition of the planned new pedestrian tunnels, which will run under the rail line. The Endla junction is at the top of the picture and the Kristiine keskus shopping mall at bottom. Source: Reaalprojekt

"When planning the work and selecting construction methods, we took into account the high traffic volume on Tehnika Street and chose the least disruptive solution for road users," said Ats-Vidrik Tamm, construction project manager at the Tallinn Environment and Public Utilities Department.

The construction cost is €4.2 million (excluding VAT), funded by the City of Tallinn and Tallinna Vesi.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said even bigger changes are ahead for the Kristiine traffic hub in the coming years.

"By 2029 at the latest, we will fully upgrade the area in front of Kristiine keskus. The public transport corridor will be moved to the center of the road and conveniently integrated with other modes of transport. The entire section will receive new, safe bike lanes connecting the central network with the Mustamäe and Kristiine directions," he said.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

