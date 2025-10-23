X!

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder

News
PPA incident tape (picture is illustrative).
PPA incident tape (picture is illustrative). Source: Tauno Peit/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Wednesday detained three minors, all of them boys, on suspicion of a particularly brutal murder in Raasiku, Harju County

On October 19, police received a report that a 42-year-old man had gone missing in Raasiku, around 30 kilometers east of Tallinn, prompting them to start searching for him. The search included a post on a local social media group.

A few days later, information reached the PPA which implied that the missing man might have been murdered, prompting them to start investigating possible perpetrators in a potential crime, in tandem with continuing the search.

Hisko Vares, head of the PPA Northern Prefecture's personal crimes unit, said suspects in the killing were identified and apprehended on Wednesday evening.

The three are boys aged 14, 15, and 17. The victim's body was subsequently found.

"In order to locate the suspects, investigators gathered information, reviewed surveillance footage from the area, and spoke with possible witnesses, which led them to the three suspects. All three youths have no prior convictions. Last night, the man's body was found near the place where he disappeared, in Jõelähtme municipality," Vares stated.

"The crime committed stands out for its exceptional brutality. The ongoing criminal investigation will determine exactly what happened, whether the youths knew the victim, and what the motive was for such a grave act," Vares went on.

Among evidence collected so far is video and photographic material relating to the crime.

Senior prosecutor at the Northern District Prosecutor's Office, Arika Lepp, stated that the prosecution will request the court remand the suspects in custody for up to two months.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article of the penal code relating to homicide. The investigation is being conducted by the PPA's Northern Prefecture, directed by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

14:41

Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder

13:54

Nordica case closed: No charges filed in criminal probe of Estonian airline

13:18

Basketball Champion's League allows for Estonian players' showdown

12:56

Nearly 800 disabled artisans craft handmade goods sold across Estonia

12:25

Eesti.ee app to re-test emergency alert notification feature

11:51

Tallink profits down 90 percent in first nine months of 2025

11:16

EKRE poised to take Pärnu mayor's seat as 5-group coalition comes together

10:46

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

10:28

Tallinn mayor: Isamaa would betray its voters by forming coalition with Center Party

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.10

Invasive Sika deer stag spotted in Pärnu County Updated

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

22.10

Mia Mulenok crowned Fit-Model world champion in Dubai

09:45

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

22.10

Work underway to restore Tallinn trolleybus system ahead of next year's return

09:37

Opposition wants tax cuts, increase in child benefit in 2026 state budget Updated

21.10

Construction works starts on Tallinn's Endla tänav on Wednesday

10:46

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

22.10

Tartu mayor: I can't imagine my party leader telling me what to do from Tallinn

11:51

Tallink profits down 90 percent in first nine months of 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo