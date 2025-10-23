Three minors detained as suspects in brutal Raasiku murder

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Wednesday detained three minors, all of them boys, on suspicion of a particularly brutal murder in Raasiku, Harju County

On October 19, police received a report that a 42-year-old man had gone missing in Raasiku, around 30 kilometers east of Tallinn, prompting them to start searching for him. The search included a post on a local social media group.

A few days later, information reached the PPA which implied that the missing man might have been murdered, prompting them to start investigating possible perpetrators in a potential crime, in tandem with continuing the search.

Hisko Vares, head of the PPA Northern Prefecture's personal crimes unit, said suspects in the killing were identified and apprehended on Wednesday evening.

The three are boys aged 14, 15, and 17. The victim's body was subsequently found.

"In order to locate the suspects, investigators gathered information, reviewed surveillance footage from the area, and spoke with possible witnesses, which led them to the three suspects. All three youths have no prior convictions. Last night, the man's body was found near the place where he disappeared, in Jõelähtme municipality," Vares stated.

"The crime committed stands out for its exceptional brutality. The ongoing criminal investigation will determine exactly what happened, whether the youths knew the victim, and what the motive was for such a grave act," Vares went on.

Among evidence collected so far is video and photographic material relating to the crime.

Senior prosecutor at the Northern District Prosecutor's Office, Arika Lepp, stated that the prosecution will request the court remand the suspects in custody for up to two months.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article of the penal code relating to homicide. The investigation is being conducted by the PPA's Northern Prefecture, directed by the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

--

