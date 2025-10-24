Three minors suspected of Raasiku murder remanded in custody for 2 months

Three underage boys suspected of committing a brutal murder in Raasiku, Harju County over the weekend have been taken into police custody. The court agreed with the prosecutor's assessment that there is a risk of further crimes being committed if they are released.

"Harju County Court today granted the Northern District Prosecutor's Office's request to remand two 14-, 15- and 17-year-olds in custody for 2 months on suspicion of murdering a 42-year-old man, who was found dead near Raasiku. The court agreed with the prosecutor's assessment that the suspects could continue to commit crimes if they remained at liberty," said Arika Lepa, senior prosecutor at the Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

Late on Wednesday evening, police arrested three underage boys on suspicion of committing a particularly brutal murder over the weekend.

On October 19, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) received a report that a 42-year-old man had gone missing in Raasiku, Harju County, after which a search began. A few days later, the PPA received information indicating that the missing man may have been killed. At that time, as the search continued, they also began investigating potential perpetrators.

According to Hisko Varese, head of the PPA Northern Prefecture's personal crimes department, the suspects in Wednesday evening's murder have been identified and apprehended. The boys suspected are 14, 15, and 17 years old, respectively.

"In order to identify the suspects, investigators gathered information, reviewed CCTV footage from the area and interviewed potential witnesses. This led them to three suspects. All three of the youths have no previous criminal records. Yesterday evening, the man's body was found close to the place where he disappeared in Jõelähtme parish," said Vares.

The evidence gathered so far includes video and photographic material related to the crime.

"The crime stands out for its exceptional brutality. What exactly happened, whether the young people knew the victim and what the motive was for such a serious crime, will be clarified during the criminal proceedings that have been initiated," said Vares.

According to the PPA, the three suspects shared the video of the murder in a closed Telegram group containing fewer than 10 members. From there, the video was distributed further. Thanks to other young people who saw the video, the footage subsequently also reached the PPA.

Arika Lepp, senior prosecutor for the Northern District, said that the Prosecutor's Office is requesting the suspects be detained for up to 2 months.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the basis of the murder clause. The proceedings are being conducted by the Northern Prefecture and led by the PPA's Northern District Prosecutor's Office.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!