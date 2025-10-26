X!

Michal: Pressure must be kept up on postponing EU's Emissions Trading System

Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
At Thursday's European Union summit, member states' leaders decided that the Emissions Trading System ETS-2 should be reviewed. This could open the door to Estonia's wish to delay the system's implementation.

The ETS-2 system adds a carbon price surcharge to fuel and heating. As this threatens to raise consumer prices, a review of the system's rollout is now being considered.

In addition to the relief measures already proposed by the Commission, a new window has opened to discuss more significant changes to the system.

"There are many countries at the summit saying that implementing ETS-2 in this way could be problematic. Even if the Commission offers certain relief measures — so that prices do not rise, the transition is softer, slower, and so on — I think countries still want to debate and clarify in detail whether it should really be postponed. Our current position is still that it should be postponed and cancelled," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

However, the postponement or cancellation of ETS-2 is still unlikely. Even the agreement to allow a review sparked disagreements.

Michal said the pressure must be maintained in any case. "If we don't keep high ambitions, don't keep up the pressure, then we won't achieve anything," he said.

Editor: Helen Wright, Aleksander Krjukov

