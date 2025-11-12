'Unique' autonomous vehicle mobile testing lab launches in Estonia

A "unique in Europe" testing mobile lab for autonomous vehicles opened in Tallinn on Tuesday which allows companies to test self-driving vehicles in real-life situations and bring their solutions to market faster.

The mobile lab is a cooperation between Estonia's Applied Research Center and the National Metrology Institute Metrosert. In a statement, Metrosert said the mobile lab is "unique in Europe."

It enables testing to be carried out where the client's development team is based or where the vehicle will actually be deployed.

This makes testing more flexible and cost-effective compared to stationary laboratories and can make testing accessible for small and medium-sized developers, the company said.

"This way, the lab supports the export capability of local tech companies and contributes to shaping a safer traffic environment in Estonia," said Taaniel Tigas, head of the Autonomous Vehicle Division at Metrosert's Center for Applied Research.

Metrosert said there is already foreign interest among vehicle and component manufacturers who see Estonia's flexible regulation, low bureaucracy, and climate as key advantages.

"Estonia's four seasons and constantly changing road conditions provide a valuable testing environment in the world of autonomous vehicles. For vehicles heading to the Northern European market, testing in a variety of weather conditions is essential — and Estonia offers a highly convenient location for that," it said.

The autonomous vehicle laboratory cost €900,000. The equipment is used to recreate traffic scenarios such as the sudden appearance of a pedestrian, cyclist, animal, or another vehicle, as well as emergency braking events.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) said the new autonomous vehicle testing laboratory is unique in both Estonia and Europe.

