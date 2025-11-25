X!

Supreme Court: No more obstacles to announcing local election results

News
In-person voting at a polling place in Estonia's local elections. October 2025.
In-person voting at a polling place in Estonia's local elections. October 2025. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

There are no longer any obstacles to announcing the local election results after the Supreme Court dismissed an election complaint filed by the NGO Fair Elections on Monday.

Supreme Court spokesperson Arno Põder said only one complaint remains pending, which will be reviewed by the full panel of the Supreme Court as a matter of constitutional oversight.

"This complaint concerns the decision to declare a meeting of the National Electoral Committee (VVK) closed and to record it, and therefore does not directly relate to the election results. A ruling in this matter may not be issued until the end of this year or the beginning of next year," according to a press release.

The Electoral Office said there are now no further obstacles and municipal council members may begin to be registered.

A total of 53 election complaints were submitted to the Supreme Court following the elections in October. This is three times more than in 2021. All complaints directly related to the vote count have now been resolved.

Many of the complaints were consolidated, and as of today, the court has issued 46 rulings, of which nine resulted in the complaint being upheld either in part or in full.

Although several shortcomings were identified in the organization of the elections, the Supreme Court found that they did not affect or could have significantly affected the outcome of the vote.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

