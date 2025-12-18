X!

Top court: National Electoral Committee meetings cannot be closed

News
Supreme Court.
Supreme Court. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

The Supreme Court en banc found that the National Electoral Committee has no legal basis for declaring its meetings closed to the public, though it may prohibit recordings of those meetings.

The Supreme Court heard complaints from election observers regarding a June 12, 2025 meeting of the National Electoral Committee. During that meeting, the committee declared part of the session closed to the public while discussing the color and security features of this year's local election ballot papers. Observers were also prohibited from recording the meeting in its entirety.

The Supreme Court en banc partially upheld the observers' complaints, ruling that the decision to close the meeting and remove observers from the room was unlawful.

The court noted that election law requires the Electoral Committee to hold its meetings publicly. The committee's role is to ensure that representative bodies exercising public authority are formed in a lawful and transparent manner. Therefore, the requirement for public meetings serves an important democratic function: it raises voter awareness of how elections are conducted, builds trust in the results and helps reduce the risk of electoral fraud.

The Electoral Committee had justified closing the meeting by citing an exception under the Public Information Act, as the discussion involved information about the ballot paper that had been designated internal due to security concerns. However, the Supreme Court found that since the law clearly mandates Electoral Committee meetings be public, the discussion of restricted-access information does not justify closing a meeting.

On the question of the recording ban, however, the court rejected the complaint. The justices held that the ban does not violate observers' right to attend meetings, though it does limit their ability to document alleged violations. At the same time, recording a public meeting may infringe on the privacy rights of those present, including members of the Electoral Committee.

Personal data includes, among other things, participants' appearance, spoken remarks, opinions and judgments, as well as potentially information visible on phone or computer screens. Recording a meeting poses a significant risk to these rights, as the footage could later be shared widely on mass or social media, possibly distorted or taken out of context.

The court also noted that the legal framework governing the Electoral Committee's meetings requires the attention of lawmakers. Current law mandates that meetings be held publicly at all times, yet there may be compelling reasons to allow partial or full closure in certain cases. Moreover, the law does not currently address whether and to what extent restricted information can be meaningfully discussed in an open meeting. For the sake of legal clarity, it would be advisable to set specific rules regarding whether, by whom and under what conditions Electoral Committee meetings may be recorded or streamed live.

The Supreme Court en banc comprises all 19 justices. Justices Nele Siitam and Oliver Kask issued a dissenting opinion, joined by Ivo Pilving and Villu Kõve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Sepultura, Godsmack and P.O.D. confirmed for 2026 Tallinn Rock Festival lineup

19:45

U.S. soldiers conduct live-fire training exercises at Tapa

19:33

Tallinn public transport changes over festive period

19:16

IT development error led to multiple vehicles deleted from traffic register

18:48

Russian border guard denies illegal crossing in talks with Estonian counterparts

18:44

Visual artist Jonas Taul's puppet film to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

18:16

Court rejects Tartu deputy mayor's surveillance complaint against ISS

17:56

Estonia set for a crisp Christmas Eve, but holiday snow unlikely

17:47

Top court: National Electoral Committee meetings cannot be closed

17:19

Basketball: Kaspar Suuorg's Sopot lose to Sander Raieste's Murcia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:14

Russian border guards crossed into Estonia with unclear motives, minister says Updated

17.12

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

17.12

Court overturns early release decision for woman convicted of killing her baby

17.12

Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line Updated

17.12

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

14:33

Estonia hands protest note to Russia after unauthorised border crossing

12:02

International book thieves hone their craft in Estonia and Latvia

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

10:58

Estonia sends its unwanted 1- and 2-cent coins south to Latvia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo