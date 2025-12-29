X!

Transport Administration issues difficult driving conditions warning

Snowy road.
Source: Margus Muld/ERR
The weather and roads will take a turn for the wintry in the next few days. Transport Administration advises drivers take the difficult conditions on board.

Air and road surface temperatures have dropped below freezing, with snow showers moving across Estonia and making roads slippery in affected areas, the Transport Administration warns.

Heavier snowfall is currently concentrated over northern Estonia. Winds have picked up, with gusts along coastal areas reaching 22–25 meters per second (79–90 km/h). Snowfall will continue into the evening and overnight, with blowing snow expected in several regions. An estimated 3–7 centimeters of new snow may accumulate overnight.

Snow is forecast to continue throughout the day tomorrow. Due to strong winds, falling road surface temperatures and ongoing snowfall, driving conditions will remain difficult in many areas. Roads may be icy and visibility is significantly reduced in areas with blowing snow.

Drivers are urged to watch out for fallen trees and other unexpected obstacles on the road. It's important to remember that the maximum speed limit is not a recommendation and it is not suitable to drive at high speeds in snowy, slippery or blizzard conditions. In areas experiencing precipitation, drivers should maintain a greater following distance than usual and be aware that stopping distances can increase significantly.

In addition to hazardous road conditions, drivers should take special care around road maintenance vehicles and be aware of their specific operating patterns. When approaching a maintenance vehicle from the opposite direction, keep to the edge of the road, as snow plows may extend across the center line to clear the middle of the roadway. If overtaking a maintenance vehicle, ensure it is safe to do so and remember that the road ahead of the vehicle may not yet have been cleared.

For more information on current road conditions, check the Tark Tee (Smart Road) portal before setting out.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

