'Very dangerous' weather warnings issued for northwestern Estonia

A "very dangerous" red weather warning has been issued by the Environment Agency on Saturday as stormy conditions hit Estonia.

The state agency said the strong winds will break trees, cause power outages and disrupt maritime traffic. The worst weather is expected to hit western Estonia.

A Level 3 "Red" warning has been issued, the most severe category, for Saaremaa and Hiiumaa.

A red warning means "major damage and accidents are likely," and that health and well-being are at risk. Members of the public should keep themselves updated on the weather situation and risks, and follow orders and any advice given by authorities, including extraordinary measures.

Harju County, which includes Tallinn, as well as Lääne County and Pärnu County, have been issued Level 2 "Orange" warnings ("dangerous"). These forecast "unusual meteorological phenomena" and also advise the public to keep up to date on conditions and to follow official announcements.

The rest of Estonia is on a Level 3 ("Yellow") warning at the time of writing, which states that conditions are "potentially dangerous."

Updates to weather warnings are available here.

Storm. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Rising northwesterly wind in gusts up to 32 meters per second in coastal areas in the northwest are forecast from Saturday morning and through the day. Even inland, northwesterly gusts are forecast to reach 20 meters per second.

There will also be showers of rain and sleet, and snow in the evening.

Friday was mostly clear, although the northwesterlies began to intensify, while low temperatures inland created slippery roads. The winds died down somewhat in the evening only to pick up again Saturday.

Sunday's weather forecast

The storm will continue into Sunday, with nighttime gusts reaching 20 meters per second inland, 30 along the coast, and possibly more near the sea. Cold air will move in, and temperatures will remain above freezing only along the coast during the day.

The new week will begin with subzero temperatures and continued strong winds. Snow and sleet will fall from time to time. There will be patchy snow cover in Western Estonia, but in the east, a more substantial layer of snow will accumulate.

Editor's note: This article was updated to include the storm warnings issued for Saturday, December 27.

--

