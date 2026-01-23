Tartu City Council votes against new hospital emergency fee for children

Tartu City Council rejected a proposed amendment that would have introduced a new fee for children and youth to visit Tartu University Hospital's emergency department.

A proposal by the Social Democratic Party to remove the amendment drafted by the Reform-Isamaa coalition received 18 votes in favor and 15 against, meaning the service will remain free for those under 19.

Tartu City Council member Daniel Kõiv (Eesti 200) wrote on social media that there are few moments in opposition politics when one can actually make a difference.

"Often the coalition simply steamrolls over your ideas, but not in today's council session," he said. Kõiv also questioned the stability of the Tartu City Council's coalition.

Social Democrat Eveliis Padar put forward the proposal. "This is a principled decision, and it shows how we in Tartu understand the safety of children and young people, access to healthcare, and social justice," she said.

Kris Kärner (Isamaa) said during Thursday's session that €5 is not a large amount for someone with a stable income, but it can be significant for a young family where every cent counts.

"A young family raising a small child often already lives under the pressure of increased costs, lower income, and greater responsibility, and now we are telling them that if a child suddenly falls ill, they must open their wallet just to walk through the emergency department doors. That's not a family-friendly policy," he said.

The change stemmed from a revision in the City of Tartu's healthcare cost reimbursement policy, the hospital said.

