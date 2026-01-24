Vormsi seeking new shopkeeper for island's only grocery store

Vormsi residents may lose the island's only grocery store when the current lease expires in the spring if a new tenant cannot be found. However, the municipality is determined to find a new operator.

The five-year lease for Vormsi Kaubamaja, the only store on Estonia's fourth largest island, will end in March, and the current leaseholder does not want to continue their work.

The owner did not want to speak on camera but said the business is not profitable. The island's population is no bigger than 400.

Vormsi municipal mayor Erki Savisaar said it must be understood that running a store out in the countryside is not a highly profitable venture.

"It is good if you can just break even, and maybe have a little left over for butter on your bread. We can see that many people who come to the island often buy their goods on the mainland instead of using the local store. This local shop is really for those who do not travel to the mainland very often, and of course, for tourists. The e-Selver service, which has recently started operating on the island, has also taken its toll," he told Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The shop is located next to the municipal building and the school, with customers popping in every so often. People who visited the store on Friday said that having a shop on the island was important.

Vormsi Kaubamaja. Source: ERR

Vormsi Kaubamaja Source: ERR

"It is just as essential as the school, the kindergarten, and the ferry connection. It is one of those symbolic things that must exist here for life on the island to continue," said Vaido, a resident of Saxby village.

"It is one of the most important gathering points, people from all over the island come together here," said Epp, a resident of Rumpo village.

"Personally, I think it is necessary, because I buy all my groceries here, except when I occasionally need to go to the mainland," said Sander, a resident of Hullo village.

"There definitely needs to be at least some kind of store. Maybe it does not need to be open as much, but it definitely should exist. Constantly traveling to the mainland is a hassle, always hauling big bags of stuff back home," said Frederick and Karina, residents of Sviby village.

The municipality also considers having a local store important and is looking for a new tenant for the municipally owned building.

"What's certain is that the store will not close. We firmly believe that this shop will remain here one way or another. The operator has changed several times in the past, but it is a unique enough location that there will surely be those interested in trying their luck here on Vormsi Island," said Savisaar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!