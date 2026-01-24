X!

Gallery: New exhibition puts forward 12 ways Tallinn's Old Town could develop

Greater Old Town. 12 Visions at the Estonian Museum of Architecture.
A new exhibition at the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn explores how Tallinn's Old Town could be expanded in the future.

For "Greater Old Town. 12 Visions" the second floor of the Rotermanni Salt Storage has been divided into a dozen sand dunes, each symbolizing a different vision of the city.

These extend Tallinn's Old Town to a new conceptual boundary along the railway line that cuts through the city center. Just like the old bastion belt centuries ago, the area includes a variety of distinctive environments and spaces.

"I cannot call it a single vision, because my vision is not some fixed thing that I need to realize in a specific way. It is more like a roadmap, a cluster of thoughts made up of many fragments—some require immediate action, some are long-term, and some are just ideas suggesting a direction we could start heading in," curator Villem Tomiste told Friday's evening news show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The exhibition is an attempt to create a dialogue between different ways of relating to the city, with responses from 12 artists.

The exhibition is open until May 3.

Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

