Tallinn resubmits Kopli detailed plan for residential, commercial area

Tallinn City Government has resubmitted the detailed plan for the western section of the Kopli liinid development to the city council for adoption after it was left unfinished during the previous council's term.

A new residential neighborhood is planned, along with public space solutions, over approximately 13 hectares to the west of the Kopli liinid development

This includes the construction or reconstruction of 31 apartment buildings, mostly three to four stories high, along with one nine-storey building.

In addition to residential buildings, the area will include commercial, service, and office spaces, as well as a kindergarten. Light traffic roads and a seaside promenade will be built, featuring playgrounds, recreational areas, and sports facilities.

The plan covers 13 hectares next to the Kopli liinid developement in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: K-Projekt

The plan also takes into account pedestrian routes toward Kase and Süsta parks and public transportation stops.

Deputy Mayor for Urban Planning Tiit Terik (Center) said the design was resubmitted because the previous city council failed to decide on it.

"The planning solution makes it possible to preserve the historical character of the area while at the same time creating a modern and cohesive living environment. It's important that the area offers a diverse range of services and that daily movement is convenient on foot, by bicycle, and via public transport," he said.

If the city council adopts the plan, Tallinn Urban Planning Department and the Põhja-Tallinn District Government will organize a public display and discussion. The design was prepared by K-Projekt AS.

Apartments at Kopli liinid in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

