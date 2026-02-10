X!

Estonia's domestic tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

News
Tourists in Tallinn Old Town.
Tourists in Tallinn Old Town. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The 3 percent fall in Estonia's tourist numbers since the Coronavirus pandemic began is mainly due to the collapse of the Russian market. According to Orvika Reilend, EISA's tourism focus manager, when it comes to other markets, Estonia is almost back at 2019 levels.

"Overall, the [tourist] markets are growing, with only Finland, Norway and Denmark experiencing a decline last year. All other markets actually grew, with the U.S. and Latvian markets growing significantly," said Reilend.

"We at Estonia Spa Hotels have managed to keep the number of Finnish visitors at more or less the same level as the year before last. The domestic market declined but the Latvian market grew significantly," said Andrus Aljas, head of Estonia Spa Hotels.

High prices are seen as one reason behind the decline in domestic tourism.

"Price certainly plays a role. At the same time, if you look at the airport statistics again, Estonians travel abroad a lot. Of course, there are a lot of cheap trips available, such as family vacations to Turkey. But I think that another factor may be that straight after the pandemic, Estonians got used to traveling here in Estonia but now they want to discover foreign countries again," said Reilend.

"This is definitely one reason why Estonians are increasingly looking to more distant markets. However, another factor is that, as the tourism market is not growing overall, the situation is now relatively stagnant. There has been no significant growth in recent years," Aljas added.

Aljas explained that hotels in Estonia are now having to compete for a lower number of domestic tourists than before.

He believes these price wars will only intensify in the future as more and more hotel rooms are being added to the market. Although costs have increased, accommodation prices are being kept artificially low because it is not possible to raise them given the current competitive environment.

Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"At the end of the day, we don't have that much of a markup. We still ask the market for the price that the customer is willing to pay and then try to be so efficient with our costs and operations that it still brings in a profit. So far, we have been successful, but in the long run, it will become increasingly difficult," Aljas told ERR.

Although Estonia is a more expensive destination than neighboring Latvia and Lithuania, Reilend still considers Estonia to be competitive when it comes to tourism.

"It may be an expensive destination for visitors who are used to coming here. I would say that for a Finn who is used to coming here for spa treatments, for instance, we have now become more expensive," Reilend pointed out.

At the same time, however, for tourists from elsewhere, including the U.S., for example, there may still be room for further growth.

"We may be seeing the emergence of a target group that is willing to spend more. There are fewer of them, but they do spend more," said Reilend.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne Kaamera"

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Experts: Continuation of war in Ukraine increasing instability in Russia

19:49

Estonia's domestic tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

19:42

This weekend's Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead on original route as planned

19:35

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

19:20

SADU among new artists confirmed for 2026 Station Narva festival

19:17

Estonian software engineer's bold men's shoe collection refuses to be boring

18:51

Watch: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko in Olympic action Tuesday live on ERR

18:49

Estonian Kaarel Kurismaa's playful kinetic art debuts in Zurich

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

11:05

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

11:20

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo