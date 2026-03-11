X!

Gallery: Exhibition breathes new life into old bedsheets

Discarded bed sheets from Tallink's hotels and ships are the subject of a new exhibition by the Estonian Academy of Arts in the atrium of Tallinn's Viru Keskus.

The exhibition "Tuba number Sinine" ("Room Number Blue") takes visitors into a state between sleep and wakefulness, into a blue hotel room where nothing is quite real, yet strangely familiar.

The students put together their show under the guidance of artist Flo Kasearu and fashion designer Liisi Eesmaa during an almost month-long workshop. Through weaving, fraying, waxing and other techniques, something fantastical emerged from the simple bed sheet.

"In the final result, the blue fabric is only a memory — difficult to recognize, reinterpreted and completely taken over by the students," Kasearu said.

Eesmaa has been guiding students since the exhibition first began a decade ago.

"To my great joy, students are still able to surprise with bold ideas and crazy material experiments — blue pulsating creatures, dreamcatchers, intrusive thoughts haunting the subconscious and the mysteries of a hotel room. It is precisely this constant boldness that keeps form experiments alive and energized," she said.

The exhibition space was designed by second-year interior architecture students.

"Tuba number Sinine" ("Room Number Blue") is open in the Viru Keskus atrium until March 24.

Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

