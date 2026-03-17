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Narva renaming bus stops associated with USSR and Russia

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Memorial statue of Paul Keres in Narva.
Memorial statue of Paul Keres in Narva. Source: Sergei Stepanov/NPA
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Narva City Government has also published a draft order to change the names of several bus stops associated with the Red Army soldiers and USSR.

In 2023, Narva changed the names of several streets associated with the communist occupation.

Now, according to the draft, bus stops will receive new names, and some stop names will be brought into compliance with legal requirements and Estonian language rules, writes the newspaper Põhjarannik.

The appendix includes a proposal to rename the current 26. Juuli bus stop to Kanepi stop, and Tiimanni stops to Vahtra.

July 26 is the day the Red Army captured Narva in 1944.

The Grafovi bus stops will be renamed Madise, following the renaming of the street honoring Red Army soldier Igor Grafov to Madise several years ago.

A bus stop bearing the name of the Russian writer Alexander Pushkin may disappear from the city, as the current bus stops Puškini 22 and Puškini 23 are planned to be renamed Tuleviku after a nearby street.

The name of chess grandmaster Paul Keres, who was born in Narva, will be given to two more bus stops in the city. 

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Editor: Helen Wright, Mirjam Mäekivi

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