31 Estonian MPs back US, Israeli action against Iran

Two Estonian parliamentary friendship groups backed U.S. and Israeli action against Iran, calling the regime a global security threat and urging more international pressure.

In a joint statement, the Riigikogu's Estonia-Israel and Estonia-USA parliamentary friendship groups said Iran's nuclear, missile and drone programs, along with its regional proxies, pose a growing danger to international stability and the free world.

"Iran has systematically carried out a policy of aggression, terror and destabilization," the groups said, pointing to attacks against Israel and other countries in the region.

They argued that weakening Iran aligns with Estonia's national interests, saying autocratic regimes, including in Iran, North Korea and Russia, are undermining the rules-based international order.

The statement also linked Iran to Russia's war in Ukraine, noting that Iranian drone technology "forms the backbone of Russian airstrikes" on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

"Military strikes by the United States and Israel weaken the Iranian regime and its autocratic allies," the groups said, adding that the threat extends beyond the Middle East to Europe and Estonia.

The MPs that signed the statement reaffirmed Estonia's "steadfast" alliance with the U.S. and its close ties with Israel, backing what they described as "the joint operation of the United States and Israel in Iran" and expressing "full support to the armed forces and troops of both countries."

The groups also condemned Iranian missile and drone strikes on Israel and its neighbors, calling attacks on civilian targets and energy infrastructure "particularly atrocious" and warning they "must not go unpunished."

'The people of Iran need democratic world's support'

They urged democratic countries to increase political, diplomatic and economic pressure on Tehran, including targeting its missile and drone industries and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Riigikogu has previously designated the IRGC a terrorist organization and called on other democracies to follow suit, the statement noted.

"We underline that the future of Iran must belong to its people," the joint statement said, adding that the people of Iran need "the firm, united and resolute support of the democratic world" to overthrow their autocratic regime.

"Only in this way can we ensure, in the long term, that Iran will never acquire nuclear weapons, will no longer export war and terror, and that the Iranian people will finally be able to choose a free, secure and dignified future for themselves," they added.

The statement was signed by members of both parliamentary friendship groups, including Estonia-Israel group chair Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) and lawmakers from across party lines.

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