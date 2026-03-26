3 Estonian MPs withdraw from statement supporting US-Israeli war effort

Three members of the Riigikogu have withdrawn their names from a statement issued by 30 members of the Estonia–Israel and Estonia–U.S. parliamentary groups in support of U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran.

According to a statement sent by the Riigikogu press service on Saturday, 30 members of parliament had joined the joint statement. However, in a later notice published on the Riigikogu website and alongside the text of the statement, the list had been reduced by three names — those of Yoko Alender (Reform), Evelin Poolamets and Anti Poolamets (both EKRE) were missing.

According to the Riigikogu press service, the joint statement was signed by Estonia–Israel parliamentary group chair Eerik-Niiles Kross and members Meelis Kiili, Juku-Kalle Raid, Riina Sikkut, Aivar Sõerd, Peeter Tali, Vilja Toomast and Kristo Enn Vaga. Tali is also vice chair of the Estonia–U.S. parliamentary group, while Kross, Sõerd and Vaga are members of that group as well. In addition, from the Estonia–U.S. parliamentary group, the statement was signed by Martin Helme, Mart Helme, Helle-Moonika Helme, Jüri Jaanson, Mario Kadastik, Raimond Kaljulaid, Ester Karuse, Ando Kiviberg, Toomas Kivimägi, Eero Merilind, Henn Põlluaas, Mati Raidma, Luisa Rõivas, Kersti Sarapuu, Pipi-Liis Siemann, Margit Sutrop, Kadri Tali, Urve Tiidus and Kristina Šmigun-Vähi.

At least one of the members listed has also expressed doubts about what occurred.

Riina Sikkut told Delfi that she had not given her signature anywhere and that the statement primarily reflects the views of the chairs of the two parliamentary groups.

Reform Party MP Hanah Lahe, who belongs to the Estonia–U.S. parliamentary group, told Delfi that she could not join the statement because she cannot support those parts that give unequivocal approval to military strikes against Iran.

Members of the Center Party also did not support the statement. Their faction leader and a member of both parliamentary groups, Lauri Laats, told Delfi that the statement in essence encouraged support for war, which is why they did not wish to back it.

"We approve of the joint U.S. and Israeli operation in Iran and express our full support for the armed forces and defense personnel of both countries and wish them success," the joint statement of the two parliamentary groups reads.

"The nuclear, missile and drone programs of Iran's terrorist regime, its terrorist proxies and its attacks against Israel and other countries in the region have for years posed a direct and growing threat to regional security, international stability and the free world. Iran has systematically pursued a policy of aggression, terrorism and destabilization," the statement continues.

According to the MPs, a rules-based international order grounded in international law is in Estonia's direct national interest and countries of the axis of evil have for years undermined it with near impunity.

The Estonia–U.S. parliamentary group has 36 members, while the Estonia–Israel parliamentary group has 10.

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