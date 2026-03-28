Isamaa's Reinsalu vows policy reversals, reforms ahead of 2027 elections

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu pledged to reverse key policies and pursue reforms to rebuild trust if his party wins the 2027 Riigikogu elections.

Speaking at Saturday's party council, Reinsalu said Isamaa's campaign platform for next year will focus on "restoring confidence" rather than promising milk and honey, and ending what he called policy "experiments" by the current Reform-Eesti 200 coalition.

He outlined plans to amend the Constitution to make early elections easier and to overhaul budget rules.

Reinsalu also promised broader political inclusion, criticizing what he described as a silenced opposition in parliament. Regardless of Isamaa's role in the Riigikogu after the next elections, he said, "we will respect the role of the opposition and the principle of social engagement."

Outlining ten targeted areas for change, the party chair said fiscal policy is the top priority. Reinsalu called for new domestic budget rules to ensure fiscal sustainability, a revised State Budget Act and lower government spending.

The changes would be "painful but inevitable," he acknowledged, warning that Estonia's disordered finances are affecting the country's investment environment and economic outlook.

The Isamaa leader also criticized the government's foreign policy as erratic, warning it could pose security risks, and took aim at its sweeping attacks on the current U.S. administration's policies.

Isamaa's party council convened Saturday. March 28, 2026. Source: Isamaa

He said an international Ukraine donor conference planned for Estonia in 2027 should go ahead as scheduled and not be moved earlier, ahead of the elections next March for political reasons.

On domestic policy, Reinsalu urged the government to halt controversial pre-election initiatives, including plans related to migration and housing foreign prisoners, and leave those decisions to voters.

He also said he would welcome parties reaching a pre-election agreement on security policy principles, boosting citizens' confidence and preventing vital security interests from being leveraged for political gains.

If elected, Reinsalu said Isamaa would scrap a proposed climate law and the car tax, which he said has "destroyed the entire automotive sector."

Isamaa, he added, "does not stoke societal division through imported culture wars; we focus on meeting people's real expectations, not fueling social theatrics."

Isamaa backs Karis for second term

Separately, Isamaa's party council agreed to back incumbent Alar Karis for a second term as president, urging other parties to respect public expectations and support his reelection. This, the party said, would give the people clarity and signal that political leaders can avoid politicizing the presidential election.

Estonia's next presidential election will take place this fall. The president serves a five-year term and is eligible for reelection to a second consecutive term.

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