Kaja Kallas confronts Rubio on Russia as tensions flare at G7 meeting

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio exchanged sharp words over Ukraine during Friday's meeting of G7 foreign ministers in France.

The tense exchange came after Kallas pressed Rubio on why Washington had not stepped up pressure on Russia, citing promises made at a similar meeting last year, Axios reports.

The tense exchange came after Kallas pressed Rubio on why Washington had not stepped up pressure on Russia, citing promises made at a similar meeting last year, Axios reports.

At the same forum last year, she recalled, Rubio had said that if Russia hampered U.S. efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, the U.S. would run out of patience and take further steps against the Kremlin.

"A year has passed and Russia hasn't moved," Kallas said according to sources present at the meeting. "When is your patience going to run out?"

Looking "visibly annoyed," Rubio raised his voice, replying, "We are doing the best we can to end the war. If you think you can do it better, go ahead. We will step aside."

He stressed that while attempting to negotiate with both sides, the U.S. is helping only Ukraine, in the form of weapons, intelligence and other support.

'A frank exchange of views'

Following the exchange, several European ministers in the room intervened, urging continued U.S. diplomatic efforts with Russia and Ukraine, Axios reported. Rubio and Kallas later held a brief one-on-one meeting to cool tensions.

A U.S. State Department described the confrontation as "a frank exchange of views," adding that "this is what diplomacy is for."

Kallas' press office declined to comment.

Kaja Kallas. Source: European Commission

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rubio downplayed any tension, noting that these meetings often focus on thanking America for its role and its mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine.

"No one there screams or raises their voices or says anything negative," he emphasized.

Axios noted that Friday's exchange reflected mutual distrust between the U.S. and several European allies over the ongoing war.

Slow progress worrying leaders

Ukraine's LIGA.net added that European leaders have long been concerned about the pace of U.S.-led Ukraine-Russia talks, which have also been complicated by the recent U.S.-Israeli war in Iran and temporary sanctions relief on Russian oil.

The latest U.S.-Ukraine discussions on ending the war took place March 21–22 without Russian participation. After new Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that because of Russia's position, no real progress had been made.

The G7 includes the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy and Canada. Friday's event was also attended by Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha.

According to LIGA.net, Rubio also disputed Zelenskyy's claims that U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine were contingent on ceding Ukrainian Donbas to Russia, calling them a lie.

He added that the U.S. is not redirecting weapons meant for Ukraine to the Middle East, but admitted that this could happen in the future.

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