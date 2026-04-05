3 teenagers detained on suspicion of murder in Valga

Three teenagers were detained on suspicion of murder on Saturday in the southern Estonian border town of Valga.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report that a possible killing had taken place in Valga on Friday night.

A 17-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a 15-year-old were detained on Saturday.

Police found the body of a 36-year-old man in Pedeli Lake after a search.

Urmas Solovjov, duty officer of the South Prefecture, said police began gathering information and establishing the circumstances immediately after receiving the report of the serious crime.

"We simultaneously began activities to identify and detain suspects and to locate the possible victim. We detained those suspected of the crime within a few hours and continued searching for the possible body. As it was known that the body might be in the lake, we involved divers, who found the body that same evening," he said.

The circumstances are being clarified, including whether the perpetrators and the victim were acquainted, the police said.

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