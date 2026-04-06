Five detained in Valga killing, including two teen minors

Police in Estonia have detained five people, including two teen minors and a 19-year-old, in connection with a killing in Valga over the weekend.

Those held include four males, aged 15, 17, 19 and 24, and a 43-year-old woman.

According to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), the younger suspects were previously known to law enforcement, and the suspects and the victim had prior contact with each other.

Southeastern Police Department chief Tamar Tamm said police in the southern border city are investigating how events unfolded overnight into Saturday and each suspect's role in the violent crime that left one man dead.

The victim's exact cause of death will be determined by autopsy.

"Such a tragic event will understandably leave the local community shaken," Tamm said, but he encouraged people to continue their daily routines, as police say overall safety in Valga has not decreased.

"To help bolster a sense of safety, police are coordinating with schools and local authorities and increasing their visibility in Valga," he added.

Photo of the Latvian-Estonian border between Valka and Valga. Photo is illustrative. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Prosecutors seeking arrest for four suspects

Senior prosecutor Ingmar Laas said investigators found that the group had been drinking near the Pedeli River in Valga before the violence began.

"Disagreements arose over personal matters, which escalated into brutal violence," he said.

Several suspects took part in beating the victim, he added, "but there were also bystanders." Some time later, one suspect stabbed the man before he was thrown into the river.

Laas said prosecutors have petitioned Tartu District Court to arrest all detained suspects except the 24-year-old.

He added that the attack was filmed, but urged people not to share the footage or describe it publicly, warning it could interfere with the investigation.

"Many details of the case and the roles of those involved in the beating are still being determined," Laas said.

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