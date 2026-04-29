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Former Ukrainian PM: China is an accomplice in Russia's war on Ukraine

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Photo: ERR
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Ukraine's former Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk told ERR that China is an "accomplice" in Russia's war against Ukraine, and that, against the odds, Ukraine continues to fight. You can watch the full interview on news.err.ee.

Yatsenyuk served two terms as Ukraine's prime minister from February to November 2014 – after the huge Euromaidan protests and Revolution of Dignity that saw President Viktor Yanukovych flee to Russia – and then again from November 2014 to April 2016. He is now chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum.

Yatsenyuk spoke to ERR's "Esimene stuudio" show at this year's forum and touched on his time as prime minister, the war in Ukraine, China and relations with the USA.

The chairman called China an "accomplice" in Russia's full-scale invasion.

He also called Ukraine's fight against Russia "a miracle." "Against the odds, we are standing and we are fighting," he told the show.

"We managed to maintain our morale. We still stay strong. We are really exhausted, we are tired, but we are not broken," Yatsenyuk said. "But as you've asked if there is light at the end of the tunnel, we all hope, and we all believe, that this light will come and that's the reason we are fighting."

You can watch the full interview, in English after the introduction, above.

Andres Kuusk and Arseniy Yatsenyuk. Source: Mustafa Celik/ERR

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Esimene stuudio

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