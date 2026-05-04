Estonian Defense Forces exercise Spring Storm 2026 begins

Large-scale military exercise Spring Storm 2026 started on Monday for the 20th time and will take place throughout the month. At its peak, it will involve over 12,000 soldiers from Estonia and allied nations.

The goal of this year's exercise is to practice the planning and execution of defensive operations in cooperation between the Estonian Division and allies in the simulated conditions of conventional warfare, the Estonian Defense Forces said.

Spring Storm 2026 will take place from May 4 to June 1, primarily in Põlva, Tartu, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties. Part of the exercises will also take place in northeastern Latvia, to strengthen cross-border military cooperation and practice operations in the border region.

Units from Estonia, France, Latvia and the United Kingdom will participate in the training activities held on Latvian territory.

The UK 4th Brigade will be deployed from the United Kingdom to Estonia to practice integration of the brigade into the manoeuvres of the Estonian Division.

Exercise of Allied airborne troops at Spring Storm. Source: Maria Tammeaid/EDF

The activities planned for Spring Storm incorporate lessons learned from Russia's war against Ukraine, both in terms of tactics and in the use of unmanned systems.

The exercise will involve air activities over the entire territory of Estonia, during which attack and fighter aircraft, as well as unmanned aerial systems, are utilized.

Additionally, before, during, and after the exercise, there will be a notable presence of military vehicles on the roads throughout Estonia. Convoys of military vehicles typically consist of 10–15 vehicles, which usually travel at speeds of up to 70 km/h. The main convoy movements will take place:

May 6 – 10 in the direction of Paldiski–Jüri–Tartu–Võru–Valga;

May 10 – 15 in the directions of Ikla–Pärnu–Võru and Valga–Võru;

May 12 – 16 in the direction of Tapa–Tartu–Võru–Valga.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!