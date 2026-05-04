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War criminal banner returns to Narva Castle wall

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A poster set up on the Russia-facing wall of the Hermann Castle in Narva on May 9, 2025.
A poster set up on the Russia-facing wall of the Hermann Castle in Narva on May 9, 2025. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
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Narva Museum will display a poster declaring Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal again on the wall of Narva Castle on May 9.

The poster has been displayed annually since 2023. Last year's banner depicted Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin together, or "Putler" as war criminals.

"The poster will be displayed on the flag tower of Narva Castle on May 9, Europe Day, as a reminder of the war that is currently ongoing and of Russia's war crimes against the Ukrainian people," said Narva Museum Director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova. "For us, this is not just a date, but an important symbolic moment that takes on special significance in Narva as a border city."

On the eve of Europe Day, the museum is also organizing three events united by a common theme: the role of culture in difficult times, the impact of war on people's lives and the need to preserve memory.

"On May 7, the exhibition 'Mariupol — City of Happiness, City-Ghost' will open at Narva Castle, and on the same day at 5 p.m. there will be a free screening of the documentary film 'Prisoners. A System of Terror,' followed by a discussion. We invite everyone interested in this topic to attend — the event is free, but advance registration is required," Smorževskihh-Smirnova noted.

Narva Castle on May 9, 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

On May 8, the Second International Conference "Culture and the Border" will take place at the Narva College of the University of Tartu. "Participation is also free and requires advance registration. We will provide simultaneous interpretation into English, Russian and Estonian. I would especially note that we have tried to make participation as accessible as possible: everyone who registers for the conference will receive a link to the online broadcast no later than May 7," Smorževskihh-Smirnova said.

"For us, it is fundamentally important that the museum remain not only a guardian of heritage, but also a platform for open and meaningful dialogue about the present. This is especially important now, when such discussions have become difficult, but necessary," the museum director concluded.

Narva Castle, Estonia and Ivangorod Fortress, Russia separated by the Narva River in September 2025. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Meanwhile, on the Russian side of the Narva River, a stage with a screen is being set up ahead of May 9 in order to broadcast about Victory Day, celebrated in the Russian Federation.

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Editor: Jelizaveta Kalugina, Argo Ideon

Source: rus.err.ee

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