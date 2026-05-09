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Photos: 'Victory Day' marked at Tallinn's Bronze Soldier statue

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Members of the public laying flowers at Tallinn's 'Bronze Soldier' statue, May 9, 2026.
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May 9 was marked in Tallinn by people laying flowers at a statue.

ERR reported some members of the local Russian-speaking community laid wreaths and individual flowers, mostly carnations, at the so-called "Bronze Soldier" statue, located in the Estonian Defense Forces Cemetery in central Tallinn.

The act, while legal, is closely monitored by the authorities, including for displays of symbols which glorify Russian militarism or the Soviet Union, and which have been banned in public in Estonia following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

May 9 is Victory Day in Russia as it was in the Soviet Union, marking the end of World War Two and a day later than the date taken in western Europe as marking the end of that conflict.

The Bronze Soldier statue was created in 1947. In 2007 it was relocated from Tõnismägi, in central Tallinn, to its current site, an action accompanied by several nights' rioting by Russian speakers.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

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