news

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road was opened to traffic on Wednesday morning. Feb. 21, 2018.
The Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road was opened to traffic on Wednesday morning. Feb. 21, 2018. Source: (Juhan Hepner/ERR)
News

The Road Administration closed the ice roads across Haapsalu Bay and to the island of Vormsi on Friday. There is little chance it will get cold enough again this season to open them.

"We closed the ice roads due to double ice and cracks caused by its weight that have formed, which is why driving on the ice road is no longer safe," Hannes Vaidla, head of road maintenance at the West region of the Road Administration, said.

The Road Administration closed the Tarkma-Triigi ice road between the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa already earlier.

Though information has been going around that locals in certain places go out on the ice for a good deal longer, the police generally warn people and especially drivers not to diverge from officially opened passages across the ice.

Four died in early February this year when a van broke through the sea ice about 500 m away from Munalaiu harbor in Pärnu County's Tõstamaa area. Six people were on board, of which two were rescued off the ice, two were found dead immediately after the accident, and two were found later (ERR News reported).
 

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: ERR, BNS

haapsalunoarootsisaaremaahiiumaavormsisea iceice roadslääne countyhaapsalu bay


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Kremlin-controlled Sputnik attempts to spin EDF gun incident as propaganda

15.03

Estonian government approves 7.6 percent pension increase

15.03

Estonian OSCE PA delegation member Marrandi to observe Russian elections

BUSINESS
16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

15.03

Ratas to IMF: Estonia's budget to reach balance by 2020

15.03

Estonian government approves 7.6 percent pension increase

15.03

Estonian Railways passenger numbers, transported cargo volumes up in 2018

Opinion
26.02

Digest: Today's Estonia is far more than a speech, and so is the centennial

25.02

Opinion digest: President's Independence Day speech boring and generic

22.02

Beyond the digital drivel: Long-term expats sound off about life in Estonia

20.02

Jüri Raidla: Estonia should halve number of state officials

14.02

Turbulent year ahead as Reform and Center get ready for election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
European Parliament

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

Two months after the next Riigikogu elections in March 2019, the Estonian voters will also have to decide who they want to send to the European Parliament. While the parties are already gearing up for the Riigikogu election campaign, their approach regarding the European Parliament isn't yet clear.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17.03

Tallinn Music Week announces documentaries program

17.03

Government backs introduction of 'state buildings' in county centers

17.03

Ilves calls for new kind of alliance to protect democracies

17.03

No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

17.03

Irish Setters spotted on Tallinn's Freedom Square

16.03

Road Administration closes Noarootsi and Vormsi ice roads

16.03

Electronics manufacturer Eolane to create 300 jobs in Tallinn

16.03

Baltic, Polish prime ministers to discuss desynchronization with Juncker

16.03

Forest management center: No decision yet on planned pulp mill deal

16.03

45 Enterprise Estonia jobs to be cut due to regional support system changes

16.03

2019 European elections: Parties, candidates biding their time

16.03

Simson: Four-lane highway between Jõhvi, Narva to be built by 2025

16.03

Ministry considering ability to waive prior degree requirement for master's

16.03

Balticconnector gas pipeline to cost €135 million on Estonian side

16.03

Mikser: Crimea is part of Ukraine

16.03

Ratas cancels planned trip to Russia because of international tensions

15.03

Põlva Hospital to close maternity ward, Valga to follow suit

15.03

Estonian government puts small ferries at Saaremaa, Viimsi's disposal

15.03

Russian tourists take 1.7 million trips to Estonia in 2017

15.03

Ratas to IMF: Estonia's budget to reach balance by 2020

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: