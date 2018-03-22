Conscription draft dodgers may lose driver's license under new law

The Estonian government at its Thursday meeting is to discuss a bill which would allow for the suspension of the driver's or fishing licenses of conscript service draft evaders.

The Ministry of Defence's bill of amendments to the Military Service Act and other laws would allow for the restriction of the validity and issue of permits and licenses issued to draft evaders, government spokespeople said.

According to the bill, the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) and the Defence Resources Agency could request the courts to suspend the validity or issue of driver's licenses, gun or acquisition permits and fishing, hunting or recreational craft licenses.

The amendments are scheduled to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2019.