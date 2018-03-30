news

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian lesson. Image is illustrative
Estonian lesson. Image is illustrative Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
News

The Rescue Board has organized 22 Estonian courses for its staff in Ida-Viru County over the past eight years, but still had to dismiss 12 of its employees due to a lack of proficiency. The board rejected claims that the dismissal was caused by a teacher complaining about course attendance.

The 12 employees dismissed were given the opportunity by the Rescue Board to attend Estonian lessons. These lessons apparently did not produce the desired result. Chief of the board's Eastern Rescue Centre, Ailar Holzmann, was quoted by spokespeople on Thursday saying that the reduction in staff won't affect operations in the area.

"Requirements apply at the Rescue Board as to the minimum numbers of rescuers, crew leaders and squad leaders in an on-duty shift. If the numbers are smaller than that, a rescue worker will be brought in from another base or off-duty personnel called to work," Holzmann said.

He added that the Rescue Board doesn't dismiss employees lightly.

"We are one team, and we take care of each other. Command of the Estonian language is essential for a rescue professional, as it enables them to enrol with the Rescue College, attend in-service training and courses, work together with cooperation partners and those in distress when a rescue situation is being resolved, conduct prevention, listen to and understand in-service regulations, announcements of in-service communications, and much more," Holzmann said.

"The dismissal of rescue workers over language requirements demonstrates that the opportunities made available to learn the language have not brought the the desired result," Holzmann said, adding that the ability to speak the language can be crucial saving a person's life.

The Rescue Board rejected media reports as untrue that the dismissal followed a complaint by a teacher of Estonian concerning one rescue worker attending the course.

Over the past eight years the Rescue Board has arranged for 22 Estonian courses in the predominantly Russian-speaking cities of Narva, Sillamäe, and Jõhvi. Altogether 326 rescue professionals have so far attended the courses. The board has spent €70,583 on language instruction during that period.

The board will continue to offer courses to its employees with the aim for employees to get a B1 level certificate.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS, ERR

ida-viru countyestonian languagerescue board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

BUSINESS
29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

28.03

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations

27.03

Mihkelson slams Estonian decision to skip Dubai Expo

27.03

Swedbank leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.9 percent

27.03

Tartu municipal council follows city council rejecting pulp mill project

27.03

German logistics company HHLA buying Estonian Transiidikeskuse AS

26.03

European Central Bank withdraws Estonian Versobank's license

26.03

Four of six parliamentary parties want logging limits

Opinion
20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

12.03

Digest: Tartu's pulp mill debate already part of 2019 election campaign

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Kaja Kallas.

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

Kaja Kallas, sole candidate for the chairmanship of the opposition Reform Party, would transform the health insurance system of Estonia in such a way that state coverage would be bought for the Estonian population from private insurance companies, weekly Eesti Ekspress wrote on Wednesday.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:08

No lawsuits against Estonia filed with European Court of Justice in 2017

12:17

VW importer points to lack of capacity in Baltic states to inspect CNG cars

10:51

Rescue Board dismisses 12 over insufficient language skills

09:31

State to carry out cost and socioeconomic analyses for Saaremaa bridge

29.03

Unvaccinated child in Viimsi diagnosed with measles following overseas trip

29.03

Estonia imposes entry ban on individuals on Magnitsky List Updated

29.03

Quota refugee family returns to Estonia from Germany

29.03

Latvian, Lithuanian Luminor banks to be merged with Estonian Luminor

29.03

Declaration supporting Baltic security to be adopted at meeting with Trump

29.03

Digest: Europe has no Russia policy whatsoever, says Toomas Hendrik Ilves

29.03

Azerbaijani authorities deny Tallinn City Council adviser entry at airport

29.03

Justice minister proposes foreign agents registration act, faces criticism

29.03

February retail turnover up three percent on year

29.03

Kaljulaid meets Queen Elizabeth II

29.03

Estonia bars Russian MP from entering country

28.03

Kallas wants state to buy health insurance, experts disagree

28.03

Ratas: Estonia to go on providing humanitarian aid to refugees in Lebanon

28.03

Gallery: Ratas, Terras visit Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon

28.03

Kaljulaid on two-day visit to UK

28.03

Retired general: US troops should be sent back to Baltics

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: