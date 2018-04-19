Orthodox church leader Metropolitan Cornelius dies at 93

news

Metropolitan Cornelius.
Metropolitan Cornelius. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Cornelius, the Metropolitan bishop of Tallinn and All Estonia and head of the Estonian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate, died at age 93 on Thursday.

The church announced his death on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Metropolitan Cornelius was born Vjatšeslav Vassiljevitš Jakobs in Tallinn on June 19, 1924.

From 1960-1990, Cornelius served as a priest (high priest beginning in 1966) at the Church of St. John the Forerunner in Tallinn's Nõmme District.

From 1990-1992, Cornelius bore the title of Bishop of Tallinn and Estonia, from 1992-1995 the title of Bishop of Tallinn and All Estonia, from 1995-2000 the title of Archbishop of Tallinn and All Estonia, and since 2000 was known as the Metropolitan Bishop of Tallinn and All Estonia.

