Ida-Viru County hospital to receive €15.6 million from the state

The Estonian government decided to support construction and renovation work at Ida-Viru Central Hospital with a total of €15.6 million over the next few years; the money will go toward the construction of a new curative care building and renovation of the hospital's old wing.

Ida-Viru Central Hospital Foundation board chairman Tarmo Bakler said that they have not yet determined the final price of these projects, reported ERR's television news.

The €15.6 million is to be allocated to the Kohtla-Järve hospital over a period of four years, according to the newest state budget strategy.

Bakler is not worried, however, that potential changes in the Estonian government could mean that the hospital ends up losing out on this funding.

"Over the past 15 years, the Ministry of Social Affairs and representatives of all four of the biggest political parties have sent a clear message that this hospital is needed here," he explained.