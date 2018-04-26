news

Neurosurgeon Toomas Asser elected University of Tartu rector

Toomas Asser (right) being congratulated on his election as rector of the University of Tartu. April 26, 2018.
Toomas Asser (right) being congratulated on his election as rector of the University of Tartu. April 26, 2018. Source: ut.ee
With 187 votes in the second round, the electoral body of the University of Tartu on Thursday elected neurosurgery professor Toomas Asser the next rector of the university.

"Today's result is not one I ever expected would come," Asser said in his speech at the conclusion of the meeting.

In the first round of voting, Asser received 120 and opposing candidate Margit Sutrop 95 votes. As a candidate needs to earn at least a simple majority, or 132 votes, to be elected, a second round was held to which only Asser advanced.

214 members of the 263-member electoral body participated in the second round, 187 of whom voted for Asser.

The newly elected rector's term will begin on July 1.

In the meantime, Tõnu Lehtsaar, appointed acting rector of the University of Tartu following the death of Volli Kalm in December, will continue fulfilling the duties of the position.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

