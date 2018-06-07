news

Ministry working on plan to make kindergarten mandatory ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Naptime at Tihase Kindergarten in Tallinn's Kristiine District.
Naptime at Tihase Kindergarten in Tallinn's Kristiine District. Source: (Kristiine District Government)
News

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Centre) has a plan in the works to make kindergarten mandatory, with all children not attending to officially be considered homeschooled. Former Education Minister Jürgen Ligi (Reform) supports her plan, but the Estonian Parents' Union believes that expectations for preschool education should be considered first.

Currently, 94% of children between the ages of 3-7 attend kindergarten. Reps told ERR that in a typical year, up to ten percent of children are left out of preschool education, and this is a problem.

"The majority of this unfortunate percent who do not attend kindergarten today are those who are actually socially excluded," the minister observed. "And we see in school that these children are the ones who later need learning support. Whether this is 6%, 7% or 10%, that is in any case too much for us to be able to say that all is well in this regard."

Thus the Ministry of Education and Research is working on making kindergarten mandatory in Estonia, and in doing so effectively reduce the country's mandatory school age. Each child would be assigned a spot in a kindergarten, and should a parent decide to keep their child at home, this would have to be formally registered as homeschooling.

"Then the opportunity would be established together with the kindergarten teachers for the child to attend kindergarten whether once a week, maybe once every couple of weeks, or once a month," Reps explained. "What's important is that someone is constantly keeping an eye on the child and we can see how they are developing. And naturally social workers and others can intervene should there be any serious problems."

As mandatory kindergarten should also be free of charge, the ministry is currently working on a solution which would allow for four free hours of kindergarten per child per week.

"And if they really don't end up attending five days a week or even once a week, then Finns for example have a system by which they attend a meeting once a week that include a social worker, an education official and a health professional who can ensure that everything is in order with the child," the minister described.

Kindergarten teachers: Kindergarten needs to be free

Estonian Kindergarten Teachers' Union board member Evelin Langus in essence supports the concept of mandatory preschool education, but found that should this be introduced, kindergarten needs to be free of charge, as four hours per week is not enough time to evaluate child development.

"If our kindergarten has children who are sick sometimes, for example, and attend kindergarten infrequently as a result, then it is already difficult to evaluate their development to ensure whether they are mature enough for their education level," Langus explained. "And we actually don't have a set national system of evaluation."

Estonian Parents' Union board chairman Aivar Haller also noted that expectations for preschool education should be considered first.

"I only recently sat on an expert committee that discussed introducing digital education in kindergarten," Haller recalled. "I'd say that that is certainly anything but a scientifically based age-appropriate approach. If we have agreed upon what exactly we want to offer to those beginning at age three and what conditions we should offer the child, then there is no problem."

Ligi, who served as Minister of Education from 2015 to 2016, said that he also essentially agreed with the ministry's plan.

"An additional argument is that non-Estonians should learn Estonian by the time they begin school, and that the children learn together," Ligi said. "Because otherwise we will not integrate Russians into Estonian society, or ensure their competitiveness or spirit.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchmailis repskindergarten


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
06.06

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

06.06

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

06.06

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

06.06

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

06.06

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

BUSINESS
10:14

May consumer price index up 3% on year

06.06

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

06.06

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

06.06

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

05.06

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
14:46

Estonian startups attract €270 million in investments in 2017

13:51

Estonian journalist, politicians on Russian blacklist Updated

13:23

€1.70 share price approved in Port of Tallinn IPO

12:19

Ministry working on plan to make kindergarten mandatory

11:17

Simson: Commission's proposal on infrastructure financing encouraging

10:14

May consumer price index up 3% on year

08:35

Study: Half of speakers of other languages lack active Estonian skills

06.06

Russia denies entry to Estonian citizens on grounds of 'Russophobia'

06.06

Justice Minister weighs in on Savisaar case: illness can't confer immunity

06.06

Study: Estonian judicial system among most efficient in EU

06.06

TransferWise announces partnership with large French bank

06.06

Prosecutor's Office to contest Savisaar court ruling Updated

06.06

NATO needs joint forces command in the Baltics says Latvian defence chief

06.06

Nearly 900 allied troops receive mission medals at Tapa

06.06

Bank of Estonia chief: ECB may hike rates faster than market expectation

06.06

Kross leaving Riigikogu for half year at Harvard

06.06

Accommodated tourist numbers down 3% in April

05.06

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

05.06

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

05.06

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: