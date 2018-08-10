news

Central Tallinn kindergartens to get emergency alarm buttons

Tallinn CIty Council elder Vladmir Svet. Source: Rene Suurkaev / ERR
The Tallinn City Government city centre district have offered all kindergartens within their remit the option to have an emergency alarm button installed, following an incident yesterday in in central Tallinn in which a man, who later died after being restrained and arrested by police, compromised the security of a kindergarten on Mardi street.

As reported on ERR the man, who had been acting erratically, entered the property of the kindergarten, after which police were called. The man was apprehended and arrested by the police who used tear gas and handcuffs after he continued to behave unpredictably, it is reported, and subsequently stopped breathing. Despite the efforts of an ambulance crew who were later called, the man died.

Tallinn City Council elder Vladimir Svet said that ''thanks to the quick reactions of the police, who arrived around a minute and a half after a call was made, as well as head of the kindergarten Triinu Kotka, no children or staff were harmed in the incident.''

However, Mr. Svet has stated, whilst only one kindergarten in the district has requested the installation of an alarm button so far, it is necessary that they be installed in other nursery schools.

Further discussions involving kindergarten staff, parents, and the police, are also planned, to ensure the future safety of such facilities, he added.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Culture
2019 Elections
