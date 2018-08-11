news

Police identify Finnish national who died during arrest earlier this week

Estonian police (photo is illustrative).
Estonian police (photo is illustrative). Source: PPA
The police have been able to identify the man who died of still unclear causes on Thursday afternoon as officers were arresting him after he tried to force his way onto the territory of a Tallinn nursery school.

"The police have established the man's likely identity, which has to be confirmed by next of kin visually identifying the body," a spokesperson for the Police and Border Guard Board told BNS on Friday afternoon. She added that the person is a Finnish citizen.

The police received a call at 12:37 p.m. on 9 August. According to the caller, a man behaving "inadequately" had broken into the territory of a nursery school in Tallinn's Mardi St. When the patrol officers arrived, the man attacked the police car, tried to break into the vehicle and then jumped onto the bonnet.

The police officers used gas to control the suspect, and then put him in handcuffs. The man continued to struggle, and the police officers held him down to make sure that he wouldn't injure himself and tried to talk to him while they checked him. The man responded to the officers in Finnish.

According to the police, the man's condition suddenly deteriorated and he stopped breathing. The police officers tried to resuscitate the man and got him breathing again. Though he was still breathing when an ambulance arrived, he died on the scene regardless of medics' efforts.

The police found an empty foil envelope inside one of the man's socks that contained residue resembling a narcotic substance. A quick test carried out at the scene showed a positive for amphetamines. According to evidence gathered at the scene, the man may have also suffered from diabetes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

