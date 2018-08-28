Police detain head of Haapsalu city maintenance company

Estonian Central Criminal Police detained Alo Lõps, head of Haapsalu Linnahooldus, the Haapsalu city enterprise responsible for a range of infrastructure services in the western Estonian town, regional daily Lääne Elu reports.

Police officers searched the premises of Haapsalu Linnahooldus and reportedly questioned employees. It is currently not known what Lõps is suspected of, but he remains in custody at press time.

Haapsalu Police also heard Haapsalu Deputy Mayor Peeter Vikman and member of the city council Siim Saareväli as witnesses; Mr. Saareväli is also a member of the supervisory board of Haapsalu Linnahooldus.

Alo Lõps assumed was appointed head of Haapsalu Linnahooldus in 2015.

According to its website, Haapsalu Linnahooldus in involved in implementation of various auxiliary materials, maintenance of roads and streets, management of cemeteries and markets, maintenance of street lighting and installation and maintenance of traffic control equipment. In addition it also carries out other one-time maintenance, repair and construction works.

