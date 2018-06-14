news

Vilja Toomast to replace Kross as MP

Vilja Toomast (Reform).
Vilja Toomast (Reform). Source: Sander Koit/ERR
The Board of the Riigikogu on Thursday approved Vilja Toomast to replace the outgoing Eerik-Niiles Kross as MP beginning 15 June.

Toomast will become a member of the Riigikogu as alternate member Rait Maruste waived the opportunity to serve as MP.

Toomast has been a member of the Reform Party since 2013. From 1997-2012, she was a member of the Centre Party, and has been elected MP twice.

Following the 2005 elections, she resigned as MP to serve as Põhja-Tallinn city district elder.

MP Eerik-Niiles Kross (Reform) is leaving the Riigikogu to travel to the U.S., where he will spend half a year conducting research at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

