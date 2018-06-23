news

Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Power lines being repaired. Photo is illustrative.
Power lines being repaired. Photo is illustrative. Source: (Elektrilevi)
News

Around 13,000 households across Estonia were cut off from power yesterday, Friday, due to high winds, with the distribution grid company Elektrilevi expecting to have restored power to most affected properties by late Friday.

"Our emergency crews have been busy eliminating the outages since the morning. The outages are a result of strong winds, which have toppled trees on power lines in several places," Jüri Klaassen, head of the control center at Elektrilevi, said according to spokespersons at the company.

The highest numbers of disconnected households in the Elektrilevi network area as at 16.00 EEST were in the Harju, Parnu and Rapla counties.

Wind speeds have been reaching upwards of 25 meters per second (up to Force 10 on the Beaufort Scale).

"Where as recently as a few years ago winds blowing at speeds like this meant significantly more extensive damage, the network's dependability has improved a lot by now," Klaassen said, adding that emergency crews will continue working through the night.

Meanwhile authorities in Tallinn have urged caution when parking cars close to trees and that householders secure or store away lighter garden items etc. which could easily get blown away, since strong winds may continue in the coming days.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

estonian weather serviceelectricity networkestonian weather forecast


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
21.06

Bog wildfire in Tori under control

21.06

MPs explore possibilities for opening Estonian consulate in California

21.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace near Vaindloo

21.06

Patient left inside MRI scanning machine for over an hour

20.06

Commissioner: Estonia must decide on splitting country into two regions

20.06

'Estonia 2035' goes beyond electoral cycle-led plans says prime minister

20.06

Office of Prosecutor General going ahead with Savisaar appeal

20.06

Top Estonian lawyer turned down for European court post

BUSINESS
21.06

Eesti Arsenal wants to build explosives factory in Estonia

20.06

May industrial producer price index up 1.9% on year

19.06

Bank of Estonia: Faster payments in high demand in Estonia

19.06

Estonia's GDP per capita reaches 77% of EU average in 2017

18.06

Minister states pulp mill plan can't be terminated any time soon

18.06

Supreme Court upholds verdict in trailblazing private sector bribery case

18.06

HKScan hires 44 seasonal workers due to increased summer demand

18.06

Azeri state oil company to close Estonian office

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
13:14

Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households

09:59

Victory Day Parade live coverage from Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

22.06

Plaque commemorating SS recipient of Iron Cross to be unveiled in Mustla

22.06

Gallery: Seven European presidents in Tartu for Estonia 100, Gaudeamus

22.06

Stats: Dwelling Price Index, Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index both rise

22.06

Members of Estonian delegation to PACE observe elections in Turkey

22.06

EVR Cargo rebrands itself as Operail

22.06

Video: Overnight storm causes floods in Tallinn streets, damage to TV house

22.06

Kaljulaid meets with Georgian president in Kadriorg

21.06

Estonian institute: Number of recipients of envelope wages up to 13%

21.06

Estonia to join 8 other EU nations in rapid cyber response force initiative

21.06

Defence Forces to make significant purchase of South Korean artillery

21.06

Estonian government opts to initiate termination of pulp mill spatial plan

21.06

Bog wildfire in Tori under control

21.06

Midsummer weekend brings more fire safety worries despite worsening weather

21.06

MPs explore possibilities for opening Estonian consulate in California

21.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace near Vaindloo

21.06

Eesti Arsenal wants to build explosives factory in Estonia

21.06

Patient left inside MRI scanning machine for over an hour

20.06

Commissioner: Estonia must decide on splitting country into two regions

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: