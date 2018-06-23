Force 10 gales cut off electricity to tens of thousands of households

Around 13,000 households across Estonia were cut off from power yesterday, Friday, due to high winds, with the distribution grid company Elektrilevi expecting to have restored power to most affected properties by late Friday.

"Our emergency crews have been busy eliminating the outages since the morning. The outages are a result of strong winds, which have toppled trees on power lines in several places," Jüri Klaassen, head of the control center at Elektrilevi, said according to spokespersons at the company.

The highest numbers of disconnected households in the Elektrilevi network area as at 16.00 EEST were in the Harju, Parnu and Rapla counties.

Wind speeds have been reaching upwards of 25 meters per second (up to Force 10 on the Beaufort Scale).

"Where as recently as a few years ago winds blowing at speeds like this meant significantly more extensive damage, the network's dependability has improved a lot by now," Klaassen said, adding that emergency crews will continue working through the night.

Meanwhile authorities in Tallinn have urged caution when parking cars close to trees and that householders secure or store away lighter garden items etc. which could easily get blown away, since strong winds may continue in the coming days.