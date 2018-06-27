Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser (SDE) is in Copenhagen on Wednesday to participate in the Ukraine Reform Conference, which will focus o good governance issues and economic development.

The conference will be opened by Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, according to a ministry press release.

Mikser is to give a speech at the conference, and will attend a working lunch of ministers to discuss the challenge of disinformation.

Participants of the conference include foreign ministers from EU, NATO and G7 countries as well as representatives from international organisations, Ukraine's public and private sectors, and non-governmental organisations.

Wednesday's conference in Copenhagen is a follow-up to the first Ukraine Reform Conference that took place in London last year.