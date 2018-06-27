news

Ratas in Brussels for European Council this week ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Jürgen Randma/Government Office
News

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) will be in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to take part in the meeting of heads of state and government of the EU, where topics to be discussed include migration, relations with the US, and matters of security, defence, the economy and finance.

On the first day of the European Council, EU leaders will discuss migration and relations between the EU and US, including trade relations, according to a government press release. Also to be discussed with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is cooperation between the EU and NATO.

Other topics to be discussed on Thursday include the digital area, innovation and taxation, as well as the negotiations schedule of the multiannual EU budget, which will enter into force in 2021. Economic sanctions on Russia are also to be extended for the next six months.

The second day will focus primarily on the current situation of Brexit negotiations, and the summit of the euro area will feature discussions regarding reforms of the economic and Monetary Union (EMU).

"The Council, which will start tomorrow, will focus on migration," Ratas said. "The EU must continue to focus on its external borders, cooperation with third countries, and making returning refugees more efficient. It is important to support member states under the most pressure from migration. We must find a balance and stand united. We will also discuss our relations with the US, including trade issues, which demand increasing attention. It is also important to the defence cooperation of the EU and NATO before the [NATO] summit taking place in July."

Prior to the Council, Ratas, his Latvian and Lithunian colleagues and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will sign a political agreement on synchronising the electricity networks of the Baltic states with that of Continental Europe via Poland.

The heads of state and government of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the three Nordic countries in the EU (Finland, Sweden, Denmark), also known as the NB6, will likewise meet before the Council.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia on Friday evening.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jüri rataseuropean councilbrusselsvisits abroadeu budgetdesynchronisation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

26.06

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

26.06

Ruhnu business-owner: Ferry service disruption quite the blow

26.06

Estonia joins Macron's European Intervention Initiative

25.06

Allies to rehearse guarding Baltic airspace in Ramstein Alloy exercise

BUSINESS
12:48

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

12:01

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

09:49

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

26.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

26.06

Magnetic MRO revenue up 79% in 2017

25.06

Industrial confidence indicators down in June

Opinion
13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Eerik-Niiles Kross

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

In an opinion piece published by daily Postimees, outgoing Reform MP Eerik-Niiles Kross explained that despite claims implying that every political party in Estonia would be able to reach an agreement with the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and include them in a coalition government, he doesn't believe his party could if they can't see eye to eye on Europe.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:09

Enefit Green may invest up to €150 million in Finnish wind farm Updated

17:37

Nordica aircraft failure may have been caused by engine washing chemicals

16:41

Ratas in Brussels for European Council this week

15:49

Over 1,000 help fight Vikipalu wildfire over 12 days

13:43

May electricity production up 30% on year

12:48

SEB strategist: New financial crisis would emerge from unexpected place

12:01

Strawberry season brings hundreds of seasonal workers to Estonia

11:42

Defence Ministry official: Long way to go integrating allies in cyber field

10:37

Mikser in Copenhagen for Ukraine Reform Conference

09:49

Employment high, but badly distributed, say trade unions

08:53

Boroditš: Not planning on joining Centre Party

26.06

Three Nigerian citizens attempt to enter Estonia using World Cup fan pass

26.06

Gallery: Estonia, South Korea sign artillery purchase agreement

26.06

Sputnik unsuccessful with complaint against Estonian Public Broadcasting

26.06

Survey: 76% of well-educated Estonian workers would work abroad

26.06

Deniss Boroditš to take over as CEO of Tallinn transport company

26.06

128 honorary consuls of Estonia in Tallinn for conference

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

26.06

Bank of Estonia sets 2018 economic growth forecast at 3.5%

26.06

Former political prisoner Tiit Madisson included on Russian blacklist

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: