news

Photos from Tallinn city government event include apparent blackface ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Photos from the the Tallinn City Government's recent summer days event. Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (left), Talvo Rüütelmaa (centre).
Open gallery
4 photos
Photo: Photos from the the Tallinn City Government's recent summer days event. Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas (left), Talvo Rüütelmaa (centre). Author: Talvo Rüütelmaa/Facebook
News

Talvo Rüütelmaa, director of the Traffic Control Unit of the Tallinn Transport Department, shared photos on social media of costumed officials taken at a Tallinn City Government event. While Rüütelmaa maintains he was simply dressed up as a miner, many commenters believed his costume, in which all of his exposed skin was painted black, to be racist.

Raepress confirmed that the photos in question were taken at the Tallinn City Government's summer days event, which took place from 29-30 June at Nelijärve Holiday Centre.

The summer days' lighthearted program was dedicated to celebrating the 100th birthday of the Republic of Estonia, and invited to the birthday celebration were the country's best-known companies. Each government department drew lots to determine which company they would represent at the event, and the Transport Department thus came dressed up as miners, representing the Estonian Mining Museum.

Despite this, Rüütelmaa captioned a photo in which he posed together with Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aivar Riisalu (Centre) "Integration :)", drawing the ire of a number of commenters.

"Talvo Rüütelmaa, are you really unaware of the history of blackface, are you just that ignorant?" asked illustrator Katrina Indiana.

Rüütelmaa responded under the post, explaining that he had dressed himself up as a miner for the event.

"We had a tent set up with mining gear, and on this photo, a good miner and a politician are integrating," explained the city official. "It is very welcome to see that a politician does not despise being photographed with a representative of a difficult trade. In my opinion, miners' work is honourable and difficult and it should be given more attention. All other interpretations and labels are arbitrary and only demonstrate the degree of the arbitrary viewer's own depravity."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinn city governmenttaavi aasblackfaceracism


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
10:55

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10:12

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10:06

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

09:31

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

09:19

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

09.07

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

09.07

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

09.07

Estonian unemployment fund: Shortage of programmers, cooks, lorry drivers

09.07

TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

09.07

EBRD to invest €20 million in BaltCap Infrastructure Fund

09.07

Competition authority more closely examining Nelja Energia acquisition

08.07

Finance Ministry expects inflation to slow over next months

Opinion
04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

Culture
2019 Elections
Kristina Kallas.

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

Kristina Kallas, one of the leaders of political initiative Estonia 200, affirmed on Monday that establishing a party is not the group's primary aim, and that they will consider it only if by the end of the summer they have at least 15% support in voter surveys.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
18:08

Stoltenberg: Eight NATO countries to hit 2% defence pledge by end of year

17:41

Ferry Runö expected to resume operation on Friday

16:36

Estonia's June registered unemployment at 4.5%

15:48

Mihkelson, Loone, Mikser attend NATO PA meeting ahead of Brussels summit

14:55

Day one of free bus journey round Estonia actually costs a couple of euros

13:42

Photos from Tallinn city government event include apparent blackface

12:57

Trudeau in Riga: Canada to extend Latvia mission by four years

12:14

16 drown in first half of 2018, one in three drunk

11:32

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 9-15 July

10:55

Estonia 200 want to see 15% support before they start new party

10:12

Spring measles outbreak in Saaremaa included eight cases

10:06

Conference attendees biggest spenders among visitors to Estonia

09:31

Deputy minister: British government steps could bring new dynamic to Brexit

09:19

Potentially toxic algal blooms detected at Tallinn's Pirita Beach

08:55

Exports up 7% in May, imports 11%

09.07

Playtech Estonia's 2017 revenue surges 19% to €34.7 million

09.07

ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

09.07

NATO Multinational Division North to be headquartered in Ādaži

09.07

US financial regulator seeks $12.6 million in damages from Tallinex

09.07

Est-For awaiting government decision on termination of pulp mill plan

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: