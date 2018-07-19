news

13-year-old girl dies of fentanyl overdose ({{commentsTotal}})

Fentanyl. Photo is illustrative.
Fentanyl. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Narcotics-related deaths in Estonia have recently seen a sharp decline compared to recent years. In early June, however, a 13-year-old girl died in Tallinn as a result of a fentanyl overdose. Police suspect her 15-year-old boyfriend in causing her death.

Early last month, the girl arrived at the hospital unconscious and displaying symptoms of a fentanyl overdose. She died in hospital the next day without ever having regained consciousness, reported daily Postimees (link in Estonian).

The girl had gotten the drugs from her 15-year-old boyfriend, whom the Prosecutor's Office has accused of negligent homicide.

Urmet Tambre, head of the Criminal Bureau of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) North Prefecture, said that there have been a few other seemingly extreme cases this year of children overdosing on narcotics, but none thus far had resulted in the death of a child.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

overdosesdrug-related deathsfentanyl


