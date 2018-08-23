news

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Centre Party.
The Centre Party. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As the Estonian Supervisory Committee n Party Financing (ERJK) considers the "Russian Question" television programmes broadcast on the Russian-language channel PBK ahead of the 2017 local elections to be covert political advertising for the Centre Party, the committee has asked the party to pay a claim of €40,000.

Kaarel Tarand, deputy chairman of the ERJK, told BNS on Wednesday that the size of the claim is €40,387.20.

The claim was submitted in connection with seven TV programmes broadcast by PBK which were shown just ahead of the 2017 local elections, between 2 September and 14 October.

According to Tarand, the committee calculated the sum based on an agreement which the City of Tallinn had with PBK and addd VAT to that.

The committee has informed the Centre Party of the claim, and according to Tarand, the deadline for responding has not yet arrived.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

estonian supervisory committee on party financing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:17

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

08:22

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

22.08

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

FEATURE
BUSINESS
22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Vopak's Muuga terminal up for sale

21.08

Cargo volumes handled by Estonian ports up 2.7% on year

21.08

New RB Rail supervisory board approved

21.08

Industrial producer price index continues to rise in July

19.08

Saku sales down 13% in first half of 2018

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Members of the Reform Party at the party's annual Summer Days event.

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

The Reform Party, the Centre Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) continued to top the party ratings in August, while the Free Party climbed back up toward the 5% election threshold, it appears from the results of a survey commissioned by BNS and daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:07

IT minister: Immigration quotas for foreign workforce should be reexamined

15:10

Doctors: Why won't state intervene over misleading medical information?

14:05

Unemployment fund chief: Current fund won't see us through major crisis

13:04

August party ratings: Reform, Centre, EKRE remain most popular

12:13

Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

11:09

CEO of Tallinn public transport company leaves Reform Party

10:03

Embryonic Talvik-led political party already a non-profit organisation

09:42

Holocaust victim memorials vandalised at Kalevi-Liiva Updated

09:17

Warmer summer weather to return Thursday, Friday before cooling off again

08:22

Analysis: Estonia failing to meet research and development goals

22.08

Kremlin: No hope of reparations from Russia for Soviet occupation

22.08

Estonia, Latvia sign data exchange agreement

22.08

Survey: 1 in 3 Estonian residents satisfied with their economic situation

22.08

Estonian beer producers predict fiscal year tax gap to reach €100 million

22.08

Ivanova, Talvik leave parliamentary groups

22.08

SDE replaces Ojasalu with Oviir in party financing watchdog group

22.08

Indrek Tarand to run for Riigikogu, doesn't rule out Europe either

22.08

Gallery: Tammist sworn in as new IT minister

22.08

Reader's question: Whence does 'Doktorivorst' derive its name?

22.08

Motorcyclist killed in collision with Tallinn tram Updated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: