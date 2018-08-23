Estonian party financing watchdog slaps Centre with €40,000 claim

As the Estonian Supervisory Committee n Party Financing (ERJK) considers the "Russian Question" television programmes broadcast on the Russian-language channel PBK ahead of the 2017 local elections to be covert political advertising for the Centre Party, the committee has asked the party to pay a claim of €40,000.

Kaarel Tarand, deputy chairman of the ERJK, told BNS on Wednesday that the size of the claim is €40,387.20.

The claim was submitted in connection with seven TV programmes broadcast by PBK which were shown just ahead of the 2017 local elections, between 2 September and 14 October.

According to Tarand, the committee calculated the sum based on an agreement which the City of Tallinn had with PBK and addd VAT to that.

The committee has informed the Centre Party of the claim, and according to Tarand, the deadline for responding has not yet arrived.