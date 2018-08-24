Baltic prime ministers to meet with Netanyahu in Vilnius

news

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre), Latvian Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis and Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Vilnius on Friday.

The four prime ministers will discuss Israeli-EU relations, the security situation in the Middle East and the Baltic Sea region, the fight against terrorism, and cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, according to a government press release.

Over a working lunch, the four heads of government will also talk about transatlantic relations.

Following the meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis and Kučinskis will head to Kaunas for an informal meeting.

Ratas is scheduled to return to Estonia on Saturday evening.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

