news

Marko Mihkelson joins Reform Party ({{commentsTotal}})

News
News

Marko Mihkelson, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) has told ERR that he will be joining the Reform Party and will stand at the general election in March.

Mr. Mihkelson, 48, had been one of three independent MPs up until the announcement. He was previously a member of Isamaa/Pro Patria (then called IRL), first being elected to parliament in 2003. He also ran for the European Parliament in 2004.

''I've decided to join Reform and stand for parliament at the next election, in the Harju and Rapla Counties district'', Mr. Mihkelson told ERR's Toomas Sildam, in an interview.

Mr. Mihkelson's rationale is that the Reform Party matches his own personal convictions and worldview most closely.

''I come from a more right-leaning perspective, and I consider personal freedoms to be paramount and enabling pepole to be enterprising - that the state will allow its citizens to be free and entrepreneurial," he explained.

IRL background not an issue

Mr. Mihkelson does not see any contradiction in joining the more socially liberal Reform Party after having been in the more conservative IRL, as was.

''I can't see how I've made any fundamental changes here,'' he went on.

''When I left IRL I could see that the party had a conservative view which looked more to the past than the future. I also think that people don't primarily follow a political scale in this way so much as choose those candidates who they can trust,'' he continued.

When asked what his role might be as a Reform member, whether continuing as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, or setting his sights on the Minister of Foreign Affairs or Minister of Defence roles [which his background and experience would suit] or even look to the European Parliament, Mr. Mihkelson said that over the next six months he was going to focus on getting a good election result.

"It all depends on what kind of mandate is given to me and the party. Of course, every politician is going to think about his or her future ambitions,'' he said.

''An individual may have some kind of target position, but in the end it all depends on what happens at the elections and how the government is made up,'' he added.

Why not Estonia 200?

When asked why he didn't join the new-ish political movement Estonia 200, which includes former Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna in its ranks, Mr. Mihkelson reiterated that Reform is the best fit for him.

''I know the Estonia 200 people well,'' he said.

''I left IRL at the same time as Margus Tsahkna, we have been close associates in the Riigikogu and share many similar views,'' he continued.

''However, have I opted for Reform,'' he stated.

At the same time, Mr. Mihkelson welcomed the advent of Estonia 200 and thinks it a positive force in Estonian politics, whose calm and forward-looking debates will be beneficial as a whole. Moreover, Mr. Mihkelson says, Estonia 200 will not erode the Reform Party's voter base, but rather mop up previously uncommitted voters instead.

Marko Mihkelson stood for the IRL in the largest electoral district, Harju and Rapla Counties, polling 2,842 votes. He left IRL, now rebranded Isamaa/Pro Patria, in June 2017.

Prior to politics, Mr. Mihkelson worked at daily Postimees in various positions and as director of the Baltic Research Center

Toomas Sildam's extended interview with Marko Mihkelson is set to be available in Estonian on Tuesday afternoon.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR/Toomas Sildam

reform partymarko mihkelson2019 riigikogu elections2019 electionsestonia 2002019 riigokogu electionsisamaa/pro patria


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08:09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

03.09

Crime in Estonia falling, better ways to combat recidivism needed

03.09

New Narva criminal probe into SDE deputy activity joins current Centre one

03.09

Kaia Kanepi reacts to US Open defeat

03.09

President invites Narva residents to spectate at ambassadorial ceremony

03.09

Reform weighing up Kross candidacy in East-Viru County

03.09

Russian embassy blasts Lihula World War Two monument reinstallation

FEATURE
BUSINESS
02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

31.08

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

31.08

IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

31.08

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

30.08

Statistics: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

29.08

Sole spirits producer cutting output, jobs after bad harvests, excise hikes

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:41

President proposes making social tax incentive available to businesses

15:37

Estonia 200 not to publish member numbers before becoming political party

14:48

Summer 2018 drier, hotter, sunnier than usual, but no records set

13:06

Kreutzwaldi and Gonsiori crossroads closed to traffic

12:11

Marko Mihkelson joins Reform Party

11:24

Freestyle skier Sildaru picks up second gold at world championships

10:31

Members of parliament underpaid by as much as €1,600 per month

09:17

Estonian skipper caught with €110 million worth of cocaine

08:09

Financial Times: €30 billion moved through Danske Estonia in single year

03.09

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

03.09

Crime in Estonia falling, better ways to combat recidivism needed

03.09

New Narva criminal probe into SDE deputy activity joins current Centre one

03.09

Kaia Kanepi reacts to US Open defeat

03.09

President invites Narva residents to spectate at ambassadorial ceremony

03.09

Reform weighing up Kross candidacy in East-Viru County

03.09

Russian embassy blasts Lihula World War Two monument reinstallation

03.09

Large number of schools start academic year with teacher shortage

03.09

Ragnar Klavan grabs first win in Cagliari colours

03.09

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

02.09

State secondary schools to bring rural area education up to par with cities

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: