Turku Book Fair begins on Friday, featuring Estonian centennial theme

Valdur Mikita is an Estonian author who will be appearing at the Turku Book Fair. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh
This year's edition of the Turku Book Fair in Southwestern Finland begins on Friday and will feature the Republic of Estonia's centennial as a main theme. The three-day fair will include several discussion panels featuring well-known Estonian and Finnish writers and literary people, as well as an Estonian-themed sub-programme including Estonian poetry, music, karaoke and exhibits.

The Turku Book Fair will be opened at Turku Fair Center on Friday by President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE), according to an Estonian Institute press release.

Over the next three days, fairgoers will have the opportunity to participate in a diverse cultural programme focusing in particular on contemporary Estonian translation. Guest performers will include authors whose works have been translated into Finnish, including beloved Estonian writers Kai Aareleid, Jaak Jõerüüt, Paavo Matsin, Valdur Mikita and Andrei Ivanov.

A collection of Lydia Koidula's poetry translated into Finnish will be introduced as a gift from Finnish translators to the 100-year-old Estonia. The book fair will also offer a great opportunity to enjoy a major Finnish-Estonian poetry programme led by poet and First Lady of Finland Jenni Haukio, the programme director of the fair.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase Estonian authors works translated into Finnish and receive information about Estonia in the fair centre's A Hall. The children's area of the fair will also be arranged by Ilon's Wonderland from Haapsalu, a gallery and theme centre for children and families based on the works of world-famous children's illustrator Ilon Wikland.

As part of the Estonian sub-programme, an Estonian-Finnish karaoke evening will be held on Friday evening featuring several famous songs from Mikko Savikko's collection "100 laulua: Laulamme yhdessä — 100 laulu: Laulame koos." On Saturday, the Estonian-themed club night will feature a performance by Au-ensemble, which consists of Asko Künnap (poetry), Adam Cullen (violin) and Kivi Larmola (guitar), followed by poetry readings by Kai Aarelaid, Kätlin Kaldmaa, Indrek Koff, Mika Keränen and Kauksi Ülle, and conclude with Gogol's disco (Paavo Matsin).

The exhibits "Estonian History in Pictures" and "The Road to the Clouds" will also remain open at Turku City Library for the duration of the fair.

The Estonian programme of the book fair is organised by the Estonian Embassy in Helsinki, the Estonian Institute in Finland, the Association of Estonia-Societies in Finland and the Tuglas Society.

Click here for more information about tickets and the full event programme.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

