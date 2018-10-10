news

USAID analysis: Attacks on civil society organisations on rise in Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Estonia's ranking on USAID'S annual CSO sustainability index is on the decline.
Estonia's ranking on USAID'S annual CSO sustainability index is on the decline. Source: NENO
News

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has identified the annual civil society organisation (CSO) sustainability index for Central and Eastern Europe and Eurasia, and indicates that Estonia's earlier rapid development has halted and attacks on civil society organisations have increased.

This year's analysis by USAID is the 21st of its kind. For a long time, Estonia ranked highest among the countries examined. In recent years, however, nearly all indicators have either remained steady or declined. With regard to 2017, the public image of Estonian civil society organisations has deteriorated, which is reportedly due to increased negative media coverage and attacks on CSOs by politicians.

"A strong civil society is an indicator of a functional democratic system and in general, we can be proud of the sustainability of Estonian CSOs, however, the report draws attention to several areas of concern such as reputational damage leading to a decrease in trust," head of the Network of Estonian Nonprofit Organizations (NENO) Kai Klandorf said, commenting on the results of the analysis. Recent years' trends indicate that there is still work to be done regarding nonprofit organisations and civic space, she added.

This year's index reports on the state of CSO sectors in 24 countries in the region. It addresses both advances and setbacks in seven key components, or "dimensions," of the sustainability of the civil society sector: the legal environment, organisational capacity, financial viability, advocacy, service provision, support structures, and public image.

Compared to the sustainability of Latvian and Lithuanian CSOs, Estonian CSOs maintain a lead by several points. The most consistent deterioration is demonstrated by Polish and Hungarian CSOs.

The report on Estonia was coordinated by NENO.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

usaidnetwork of estonian nonprofit organizations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09.10

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

09.10

Police training restricts central Tallinn street access on Tuesday

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Foreign minister says Reform smell blood

08.10

Pro Patria leader: Vigilance with voting needed, but state budget will pass

08.10

Ratas: Coalition will get by with minority in Riigikogu

08.10

Tiina Kangro quits Pro Patria parliamentary group, goes independent

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

Opinion
04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Banks to begin taking reported wage data into account in issuing loans

07.10

Fitch upgrades Estonia to AA-, says economy is stable

05.10

Swedbank: Inflation in Estonia to slow to 3% in 2019

05.10

Number of tourists up year over year in August

05.10

September consumer price index remains unchanged compared to previous month

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
09:47

Parties skeptical of Pro Patria's plan to increase defence spending to 2.5%

08:54

USAID analysis: Attacks on civil society organisations on rise in Estonia

09.10

Estonia to allocate over €800,000 to international organisations

09.10

Cornerstone laid of new Haapsalu Episcopal Castle museum

09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

09.10

Port of Tallinn third quarter passenger numbers up 2.2% on year

09.10

Museum experts and researchers meeting at Estonian National Museum

09.10

Estonian Banking Association in talks to introduce joint ATM network

09.10

How does the electoral system in Estonia work?

09.10

Breakup of government coalition unlikely, says political scientist

09.10

IMF lowers 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.7%

09.10

All Sanlind farm eggs potentially contain salmonella

09.10

Tallinn digital summit focuses on AI

09.10

Reform's Michal roasts coalition parties last hurrah budget

09.10

Police training restricts central Tallinn street access on Tuesday

09.10

Kersti Kaljulaid in South Korea

08.10

Apartment prices rising in Estonia to September 2018

08.10

Foreign minister says Reform smell blood

08.10

Estonia shipwreck investigator and nautical linguist Captain Uno Laur dies

08.10

Pro Patria leader: Vigilance with voting needed, but state budget will pass

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: